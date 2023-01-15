BRUCE WAYNE ADKINS, 69, of Nitro, WV passed away on January 12, 2023. He was born on May 21, 1953 in Gallipolis, OH.
Bruce has never met a stranger and was a servant to the community. He was a Physician Assistant for 23 years and then dedicated his career to the betterment of public health throughout WV. Anyone who knew Bruce knew he devoted his life to the community, baseball, and especially his family. He was a volunteer for the little league serving over 20 years in the roles of: league president, coach, safety director, and umpire. Bruce even had the opportunity to umpire the Junior League World Series. He also worked on ball fields but focused most of his time on the Brandon Matthew Sneed Field, where his passion was spent for the last 15 + years. Off the field, Bruce was an avid outdoorsmen that enjoyed fishing and playing golf.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Babe and Polly Adkins.
He is survived by his brother, Greg Adkins (Marianela) and sister, Linda Adkins; three children- Bryce Adkins (Wendy), Kim Adkins, and Jeremy Adkins (Jennifer Stehly); grandchildren- Aubrey, Easton and Kennedy; nieces and nephews- Anthony (Jene), Hayley, Tannor, Grayson, Krystal (Josh) and Jayden; along with many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home followed by the funeral service officiated by Pastor Scott Beha.