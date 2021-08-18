BRYAN JEFFREY LYONS, 29, of Dunbar gained his Heavenly wings on August 13, 2021.
He graduated from South Charleston High School in 2011 and was a member of JROTC. Bryan went on to the University North Western Ohio, in Lima, OH, majoring in automotive technology. He was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church.
Bryan was often found fishing or hunting with his father and uncle, going to car shows, or hanging out with family and friends. He was a hero to so many as he bravely fought a brain tumor. Bryan will be remembered as a man that fought hard, but loved harder. We will miss you Batman!
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Denver and Janet Harrison; paternal grandfather, Ronald Lyons; brother, Matthew Christopher; and aunt, Anita Jan.
Bryan is survived by his soulmate and wife, Heather; daughter and light of his life, Olivia; parents, Jeff and Angie; sisters, Melissa and Stephanie; grandmother, Barbara; uncle, Jonathan (Beth); nieces, Breanna, Emily, Madison and Kaylynn; cousins, CalliAnn and Clayton; and many other family members.
A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, August 20, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar with Pastor Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Friends may visit three hours prior to the service at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.