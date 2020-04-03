Bryan "Joey" Hill

Bryan "Joey" Hill
SYSTEM

BRYAN "JOEY" HILL, 62, of St. Albans, formerly of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bryan and Mona Hill.

He is survived by his sister, Cathy Priestly (Scott), and three nieces, of Dunbar; son, Bryan Joey Collier (Samantha), and three grandsons, Tanner, Drake, and Aiden, of Jefferson; three other children, Sherry, Cindy, and Ernie; his aunt, Connie Hill, who was his caregiver; and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly. He leaves behind two cats that he adored, Baby and Blueberry.

Arrangements were handled by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium.

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020

Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.

Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.