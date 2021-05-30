Bryon Leo Stowers

BYRON LEO STOWERS, 80, Elwood, IN, died Sat. May 22, 2021, in Community Hospital, Anderson, IN; born Jan. 26, 1941, in Palermo, WV, son of late Clifford and Hulda (Lovejoy) Stowers. Also predeceased by; son, Michael Wayne Stowers; daugher-in-law, Alessia Stowers, sibs., Rex (Joyce), Clifford Jr., Tonopah Cox. Hamlin High School, WV grad. 1958. Byron married Linda D. Hill in Alum Creek, WV Dece. 18, 1959. Linda preceded him in death on March 5, 2007.
Delco-Remy, Anderson, IN, after 38 years of service. Byron loved his grandchildren and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and antique tractors. He was a member of UAW, Frankton Masonic Lodge, and Fairmount Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, David Stowers, Elwood, Charles Stowers, Elwood, and Gregory (Karen) Stowers, Summitville; daughter-in-law, Leann Stowers; grandchildren, Kristin (Derrek) Purtee, Lapel, Megan Stowers and Brandon Stowers, both of Elwood, Jered Stowers, Washington DC, Kaitlyn Stowers, Summitville, Christopher (Christina) Stowers, MO, Dustin Stowers, Jesse Stowers, Josh Stowers and Lucas Stowers, all of Summitville; great - grandchildren, Keilan, Braxton, and Kelsey Stowers; sis.-in-law, Phyllis Stowers of West Hamlin, WV.
Viewing Thurs. 4 - 7pm, at Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, service 11am Fri., June 4; burial in Vinson Cem., Summitville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Baptist Church, 1201 N Main St, Fairmount, IN 46928 or in care of the funeral home.
