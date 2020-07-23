BUDDHA LE, 37, of South Charleston, passed away on July 18, 2020. He was a professional manicurist at Prestigious Nail Spa. Buddha was a vibrant spirit who lit up every room he was in. His boisterous personality, laughter and funny jokes will forever leave an impact on us all. The Le family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers during this difficult time. Buddha was truly loved. A visitation will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, from 11 a.m. to Noon, Saturday July 25. Due to COVID-19 the family understands everyone may not be able to attend however the family requests you to honk your horn while driving past the funeral home during this time. If you plan to visit in person please know the funeral home is practicing all the safety measures recommended by the CDC and the Governor by asking that you practice social distancing and wear a mask, if you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements. Memories of Buddha may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
