Burton Bell Sr.

Nov 12, 2021

BURTON BELL SR. 91, of Webster Springs, passed away November 8, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at McAvoy Cemetery, Webster Springs.