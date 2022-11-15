His master said to him, "Well done, good and faithful servant". On Friday, November 11, 2022, BUSTER L. STOWERS, JR., 75, of Wharton entered his heavenly home.
Buster served 2 years in the US Army and then went to work in the coal industry where he worked for 47 years.
Buster was a devoted member of the Wharton Missionary Baptist Church for over 42 years, holding many leadership positions in the church.
Buster was born on June 12, 1947, to the late Buster and Ollie Bell Stowers.
Those left to cherish his memory: Betty, his loving wife of 54 years; daughter, Teresa Sanders and husband Bill of Scott Depot; son, Michael Stowers and wife LaTonya of Griffithsville; grandson, Derek Stowers and wife Chelsey; granddaughter, Meghan Pauley and fiancé Aikansh Maheshwari; grandson, Mikey Stowers; granddaughter, Kaleigh Miller; great grandchildren, Paisley and Briar Stowers; brother, Thomas Stowers and wife Marcella.
The Stowers family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's for the care, support and love shown to Buster and his family.
Please join the family for the services at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 16, with Darrell Searls, Derek Stowers, and Tom Stowers officiating.
A private burial for family will be held at the Stowers Cemetery in Lincoln County. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.