BYRON "KEITH" SAYRE, 83, of Sandyville passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born December 1, 1937 at Sandyville, the only son of Byron Darrell and Velma Amanda Curry Sayre. Keith was 1955 graduate of Gilmore High School. He retired from Century Aluminum after 35 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and he loved serving his Lord at the Sandyville United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ireta Holliday Sayre who he married on January 22, 1959 and spent 62 wonderful years together; children Steve Sayre, Stephanie Sayre (Tony) and Stacy Burrows (Mike); grandchildren Brittin Harper (Waid), Holliday Burrows and Jacob Burrows. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Elliott, Hayes and Monroe "Romy" Harper.
In addition to his parents Keith was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Keith "Bobby" Sayre.
A funeral service to celebrate Keith's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 18th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Marvin Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Keith's memory to either Kanawha Hospice or Sandyville United Methodist Church.