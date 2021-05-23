BYRON RUSSELL PARRISH passed away peacefully in Ashburn, VA on May 19, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joan, his children, Craig (Nancy) and Lee, and his five grandchildren, Andrew, Jack, Courtney, Luke, and Brett. Born September 14, 1934 in Charleston, WVA.
Byron was a graduate of West Virginia University, served in the US Marine Corps, and had a 42 year career as a telecommunications executive and information technology consultant.
He was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend. Byron is predeceased by his parents, Cada and Herman Parrish, and his brother, James Parrish.
Visitation will be at the Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m., where funeral services will start at 2 p.m., (masks are required). The burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Leesburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Capital Caring Hospice at https://www.capitalcaring.org or the Ashby Ponds Staff Appreciation Fund (not tax deductible), Ashby Ponds Philanthropy Department, 21170 Ashby Ponds Blvd, Ashburn, VA 20147.