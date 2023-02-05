BYRON YORK HILL age 84, of Cumming GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after suffering from the cruelty of Alzheimer's disease for close to twelve years.
He was born June 17, 1938, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Colonel Samuel Thomas Hill and Hilda Ferguson Hill. Byron grew up in Atlanta, GA, and was a 1959 graduate of Georgia Tech. He received his master's in chemical engineering from MIT.
He lived in the St. Albans/Cross Lanes WV area for most of his life and worked at Union Carbide (Dow Chemical) for over forty years. He helped design the twin chemical towers seen driving on Interstate 64. He was an avid reader with a true passion for learning. He loved history, US presidents, trivia, Jeopardy, WV & GA Tech football, and playing board & card games with his family. He was also a gold master bridge player. He was a world traveler having visited all fifty states and all seven continents, with an African safari being his personal favorite.
He is survived by two younger siblings, Jill and Travis, three children, Bruce (Nancy), Annette, and Scott (Martha), and three stepchildren, Deborah (Dennis), Diana (Casey), and Dawn. He has nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of funeral services, his ashes will be spread at memorable places important to him.