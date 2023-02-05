Thank you for Reading.

Byron York Hill
BYRON YORK HILL age 84, of Cumming GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after suffering from the cruelty of Alzheimer's disease for close to twelve years.

He was born June 17, 1938, in Washington, DC, the son of the late Colonel Samuel Thomas Hill and Hilda Ferguson Hill. Byron grew up in Atlanta, GA, and was a 1959 graduate of Georgia Tech. He received his master's in chemical engineering from MIT.

