C. DAVID LAWRENCE, age 80, of South Charleston passed away Sunday June 20, 2021. A service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday June 25, 2021 at Abney Street Church of God, St. Albans with visitation one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.

