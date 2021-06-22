C. DAVID LAWRENCE, age 80, of South Charleston passed away Sunday June 20, 2021. A service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday June 25, 2021 at Abney Street Church of God, St. Albans with visitation one hour prior to the service. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home.
