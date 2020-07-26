Mr. CALEB ANDREW BECKNER, 32, from Red House, WV passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Caleb attended Poca High School and received his GED in 2007. He also attended Fairmont Community College and earned an Associate's Degree in Applied Science in Process Technology from Bridge Valley Community College.
Caleb is survived by his parents; Roger and Gina Beckner, his brothers Roger W. (Beau) Beckner of Charleston, SC., and Seth (Breanna) of Red House, WV. Calebs' son, Colten Beckner of Charleston, WV; Calebs' wife Tiffany Beckner and daughters Brooklyn, Cassidy and Abigail of Raymond City; his grandmother, Belva Beckner of Red House, WV, 3 nephews and 1 niece and a host of extended family and friends.
Caleb is preceded in death by his grandfather, Andrew Beckner and his grandparents, Wayne and Gloria Asbury.
Caleb was an employee of Energy Resource Group in Clarksburg, WV.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 11 a.m., Monday, July 27,at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV, with the funeral following at 11 a.m. A private family burial will be at Asbury Cemetery in Rock Branch, WV. Condences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com