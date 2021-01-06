CALEB JAMES MARCUM, 19, of Red House passed away Saturday January 1, 2021. He was a 2019 graduate of Buffalo High School and a member of the Plasterers & Cement Masons, Local 926. He volunteered his time coaching local youth wrestling and football. He loved playing guitar and spending time with his friends and family. He was a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. Caleb will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Doug Hartwell and grandmother, Mary Jo England.
Born June 18, 2001 he was the son of Scott and Heather Marcum of Red House.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his godmother, Vanessa (Dennis) Hayes of Midway; brothers, Jordan Marcum of Ohio, Marcus (Maggie) Hartwell of Fraizers Bottom and Jackson (Brinklie) Cook of Red House; grandparents, Carol Smith of Hurricane and Danna Jo Hartwell of St. Albans; nephews, Kade Sirk, Oakley Hartwell, Carter Branham, and Daxton Cook; nieces, Peyten Cook and Baby Charli Hartwell coming in May; his best friend, Chance Jones and girlfriend, Makayla Thomas. Caleb is also survived by a host of extended family and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday January 9, 2021 at Buffalo High School Football Field with Pastor Scott Casto officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the Marcum family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.