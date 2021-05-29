AARON MICHAEL TAYLOR, 34, of Charleston, WV, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 24, 2021, at CAMC General Division. He was born March 23, 1987, in Kanawha County, West Virginia to Lewis Taylor, Sr. and Deborah Taylor.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father and brother, Tarone Taylor.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Deborah Taylor, brother, Lewis Taylor, Jr. (Jenny), of Charleston, WV, uncles; Timothy Taylor, Sr. (Valerie), Russell Taylor (Deborah), Rickey Taylor, Arthur Brandon, Delbert Brandon (Rosalind), aunts; Lillie Ann Taylor, Janet Grimes, Jackie Brandon, Brenda Brandon, Anita Phifer and Beverly Taylor-Irving, nieces; Tasha Smith and Jasmine Taylor, nephew, Trevon Taylor, great nieces; Kaliyah, Avah and Kylani, great nephews; Colson, Da'Kari and Amari, a host of cousins and childhood friends who will miss him dearly.
Homegoing services will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021, 6 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd, W., Charleston, WV, with Reverend Isaac William Kenny officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.