ALICE HERRING BARKSDALE, 93, peacefully departed this earth for Glory on April 16, 2022. She was a proud 1948 graduate of Garnet High School and Juanita's School of Beauty Culture. Alice worked for many years as a beautician. She was also a job counselor for Charleston's Employment Security Division and the Neighborhood Youth Corps. Alice also was a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts of America - Cub Scouts Program and she retired from A&I Supply Company.
A Born-Again Christian, Alice was bold for the cause of Christ, compelling people to accept Jesus as their personal savior while demonstrating the love of Christ in tangible ways. She was known for her saying, "It's All About Jesus!" Mother Barksdale was a member and Mother at Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston, where Bishop Wayne R. Crozier is the pastor.
Mother Barksdale was preceded in death by her sisters, Georgiamae Green and Mother Claudine Guy, and nephew, Richard Green.
Mother Barksdale is survived by her three children, James "Bucky" Barksdale (Julie), Institute, WV, Steven "Green Jeans" Barksdale, Rand, WV, and Alice Victoria Barksdale, Cross Lanes, WV, granddaughter, A'rielle Barksdale, of Charleston, WV. Mother Barksdale will also be missed by her beloved nieces, nephews, and a host of adopted family members whom she loved and cherished.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, April 23, 2022, 11 to 12:30 p.m., at All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar, followed by Homegoing services at 12:30 p.m. Entombment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.