Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101 Website
ALPHONSO LEE ERBY, 81, left this life to become our heavenly angel Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Known to family and friends as Fond, he was a patient, kind, loving individual, yet a foundation of strength. Fond was born February 21, 1941, in Powellton, WV, to Edgar and Louise Coleman Erby of Powellton. The family moved from Powellton to Charleston during his youth. Fond was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Charleston. A pioneer for change, with a calm presence and temperament, Fond was among the first class of African Americans who graduated from a newly integrated Stonewall Jackson High School. Immediately out of high school, Fond landed a job at C&P Bell Atlantic phone company as a mail room attendant. Within 35 years of service, he worked his way up to being the first African American Foreman Service supervisor in the state. Fond was a proud member of the Conservative Club Incorporated, a distinguished group of African American men who engaged in a wide variety of social and benevolent activities. Fond's hobbies included running high school track, fishing, camping, and hunting. He was also a little league baseball coach for several years. After retirement, Fond joined a physical fitness club, walking the Charleston Town Center mall daily and making friends along the way. He had a 1000 watt smile that would light up any room.
Fond had a deep love for family. He met his wife Lillian Erby and they wed in 1960. Their first home was in Rand WV. Fond and Lillian moved to Dunbar in 1972, raised their children and resided there for over 50 years.
Fond's passing is preceded in death by his parents; great granddaughter, Raya Reid and brother, Edward Lewis.
Fond is survived by his wife, Lillian Margaretta Erby; children, Deborah Spencer and Wendy Lewis, Dunbar, WV, Alphonso Erby, Jr., Atlanta, GA, Teresa Robinson (Bobby), Charleston, WV; grandchildren, Domonique, Danielle, Whitney, Timerra, Kristina, Donovan and Devin; great grandchildren, Lillian Hazel, and Kinsley Jordan, brothers, David Erby and Paul Erby; and sisters, Jean Reynolds, Dolores Terry, Phyllis Ferguson, and Sonia White.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, 2022, 12 Noon, at All Nations Revival Center, Dunbar. Visitation is 11 a.m., to noon. Entombment following at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com.