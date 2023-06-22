Callender Funeral Home
ANITA ELIZABETH DAVIS CLARK MOSLEY, 97, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be the Lord with her four children by her side on Monday, June 12, 2023. Anita was born May 13, 1926, in Winona, WV, to the late Willie and Valeria Davis.
Anita graduated from Simmons High School in Montgomery, WV, in 1944. She later moved to Charleston and did catering in the area for several families. After many years of catering Anita retired and became a full time Domestic Engineer. She joined Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in 1955 and was a faithful and active member until recent years when her health began to fade. Anita sang in the choir and had many solos with her beautiful soprano voice. She shared her love for cooking by participating on the kitchen committee and she also had the honor of being the mother of the church. Every Sunday Anita always wore a pretty suit and a hat to match. Anita, affectionately also known as Momma, Granny, GG, Aunt Pete, and Chick was a kind, sweet, and generous person. She enjoyed watching soap operas, game shows and playing her favorite card games, solitaire, and rummy.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, James H. Mosley, Sr., son, Michael Mosley, daughters; Carmen Mosley and Deborah Mosley, great grandson, Sydnee Lavon Warren Tuffin, brothers; Irvin Davis, John "Sleepy" Davis, Alfonzo "Coolie" Davis, James Davis, Sr., Rev. Willie W. Davis, and Raleigh "Jack" Davis, and sister, Geraldine Johnson.
Anita leaves to cherish her memory, daughters; Warrenetta "Twinkle" Clark and Jenelle Brooks (Jarrod), both of Charleston, WV; sons, Michael Clark (Anita) of Charleston, WV, and Rev. James H. "Bimp" Mosley, Jr. (Janice) of St. Albans, WV, sister, Fay Bausley of Dunbar, WV, brother, Chester "CW" Davis (Cynthia Jo) of Friendswood, TX, sisters-in-law, Frances Davis of MI, Alfretta Davis of OH, and Vivian Davis of FL, 17 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12 p.m., at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 205 Donnally Street, Charleston, with Rev. James H. Mosley, Jr., officiating. Visitation is 10 to 11:50 a.m. Interment at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Services have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home.