Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

ANITA ELIZABETH DAVIS CLARK MOSLEY, 97, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be the Lord with her four children by her side on Monday, June 12, 2023. Anita was born May 13, 1926, in Winona, WV, to the late Willie and Valeria Davis.

Anita graduated from Simmons High School in Montgomery, WV, in 1944. She later moved to Charleston and did catering in the area for several families. After many years of catering Anita retired and became a full time Domestic Engineer. She joined Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in 1955 and was a faithful and active member until recent years when her health began to fade. Anita sang in the choir and had many solos with her beautiful soprano voice. She shared her love for cooking by participating on the kitchen committee and she also had the honor of being the mother of the church. Every Sunday Anita always wore a pretty suit and a hat to match. Anita, affectionately also known as Momma, Granny, GG, Aunt Pete, and Chick was a kind, sweet, and generous person. She enjoyed watching soap operas, game shows and playing her favorite card games, solitaire, and rummy.

