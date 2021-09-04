Thank you for Reading.

ANNETTE ALFEDA MASON, 62, of Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

