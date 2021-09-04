Annette Alfeda Mason Sep 4, 2021 7 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website ANNETTE ALFEDA MASON, 62, of Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Annette Alfeda Mason Callender Charleston Funeral Home Wv Cleveland Clinic Ohio Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Annette Alfeda Mason Blank Edna Vernell Megginson Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Jimmy Lee Swan Blank Jewell Elaine Palmer Payne Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries