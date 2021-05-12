ARNOLD BENNETT "BENNY" MITCHELL, 74, of Charleston, WV, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at Grace Bible Church, Charleston, 12 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
