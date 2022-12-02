Thank you for Reading.

BARRY KENT CLARK, 78, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away November 22, 2022, from a sudden illness at his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. Barry was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, where he graduated from Bennett High School. He then attended West Virginia State College to play basketball. Barry began his career in the banking industry with M & T Bank in Buffalo before relocating to Charleston to work for the National Bank of Commerce. After his career in banking and several years in construction, his love for kids and passion for helping others led him to work for the security department at Charleston Job Corps.

Barry was a towering figure with a deep booming voice, yet he was best known for his soft heart and willingness to help those in need in whatever way he could.

