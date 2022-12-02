Callender Funeral Home
BARRY KENT CLARK, 78, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away November 22, 2022, from a sudden illness at his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina. Barry was born and raised in Buffalo, New York, where he graduated from Bennett High School. He then attended West Virginia State College to play basketball. Barry began his career in the banking industry with M & T Bank in Buffalo before relocating to Charleston to work for the National Bank of Commerce. After his career in banking and several years in construction, his love for kids and passion for helping others led him to work for the security department at Charleston Job Corps.
Barry was a towering figure with a deep booming voice, yet he was best known for his soft heart and willingness to help those in need in whatever way he could.
Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Thelma Clark, sisters, Judith Clark and Elaine Blyden, brother, David Clark, and grandson, Sydnee Tuffin.
Barry is survived by his sons, Gerald (Deitrich) of Charleston, WV, and Brian (Amber, fiancée) of Portland, OR, daughter, Dawnyetta Reese, of Los Angeles, CA, and brother, Dennis Clark of Southfield MI.
Barry loved all his family, but his heartbeat was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as "Gramps." Gramps is survived by his grandchildren; Paige, Brittney, Nichole (Lance), Aaron, Cory, Val, Destiny, Amahn, Solomon, Daniel, Joshua, and Samuel, and great grandchildren, Riley, and Lailah.
A Memorial Celebration of Barry's life will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, Noon, at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 205 Donnally St., Charleston, with Rev. James Mosley officiating and Rev. Darin Freeman, Sr. providing the eulogy. Visitation with family and friends is at 11 a.m. There will be a live stream of the service on the church Facebook page.
