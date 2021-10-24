Callender Funeral Home
BETTY JANE JACKSON SHELTON, 82, of Eagan, Minnesota, formally of Charleston, WV, was called home by her Heavenly Father Friday, October 15, 2021. She was born July 24, 1939, in Montgomery, WV, to the late Charles and Vivian B. Jackson.
Betty was a member of the Glorious Church of God in Christ, Wertz Ave., Charleston, WV, before moving to Minnesota in 2012 and becoming a member of the Free at Last Church of God in Christ, St. Paul, MN, until the church moved. She then became a member of the House of Praise Church of God in Christ, St. Paul, MN, until her passing.
Betty loved reading her bible and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed nature, telling, and listening to great stories, giving loved ones treasured gifts, which always included money for birthdays, holidays and school achievements while laughing and celebrating all of life's blessings. Betty was supportive of others in whatever way that she could be. She loved her family and friends, never failing to let everyone know she loved them, but God loved them more.
Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Joe L. Shelton Sr., son, Joe L. Shelton, Jr., daughter, Sylvia McNeal, brothers, James Heath and Charles Jackson, and sister, Barbara A. Robinson.
Left to cherish Betty's precious memories are sons, Savoy Shelton, Charlotte, NC, and Charles Shelton (Helen), Charleston, WV, daughters, Sandra Shelton, and Cynthia Ferguson, both of Eagan, MN, Jongie Shelton, Charleston, WV, and Vivian Shelton, Kernersville, NC, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, brother, Jackie Heath (Avon), Charleston, WV, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.
Homegoing services will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12 p.m., at the Glorious Church of God in Christ, 412 Wertz Ave., Charleston, WV, with visitation at 11 a.m., Interment at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Dr., Dunbar, WV. The family asks that those attending the services to wear a mask, due to COViD-19.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.