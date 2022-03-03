Callender Funeral Home
BRITTANY JACAIA WELDON, 27, of Charleston, WV, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born March 21, 1994, in Charleston, WV, to Anthony Foye, Sr., and Monique Weldon Lacy. Brittany is a graduate of Riverside High School and attended Concord University. She later moved to Columbus, OH, where she welcomed four beautiful children.
Brittany lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed taking care of her children, cooking, and going out with friends. Brittany also loved taking care of the people she cared about. If you were at her house, you weren't leaving hungry. She had a boisterous laugh and a chunky cheek smile that lit up the room. Brittany was fiercely protective of her family and close friends, and she will remain in the hearts of many. "Only a moment you stayed but what an imprint your footprints have left in our hearts".
Brittany is preceded in death by her son, Amari Williams, grandmother, Linda Weldon, great grandmother, Beatrice Graves, and cousin, Justin Boyd.
Brittany is survived by her three children, Raheem Williams, Jr., Kareem Williams and Amora Williams, all of Columbus, OH, grandparents, Philip E. Weldon (Diana), and Mary Foye, all of Charleston, WV, parents, Anthony Foye, Sr., Cross Lanes, WV, and Monique Weldon Lacy (Albert), Charleston, WV, brothers, Damon Foye (Erica), South Charleston, WV, Jacques Weldon and Anthony Foye, Jr., both of Charleston, WV, and Luke Foye, Cross Lanes, WV, sisters, Lynesha Weldon, Charleston, WV, and Imani Woods Weldon (Isaac), Hurricane, WV, plenty of nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 5, 2022, Noon, at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1404 1st Ave., Charleston. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to Noon. Interment at Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.