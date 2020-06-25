Bryan Anthony Robinson

BRYAN ANTHONY ROBINSON, 35, of El Paso, Texas, formerly of Charleston, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his residence.

Bryan was born November 16, 1984, in Beckley, W.Va. He accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized while still in his early teens. Bryan graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas, Class of 2003. He had special talents and one of them was drawing. Because of his love for drawing, Bryan attended the Art Institute of Phoenix, Ariz. Working on computers was another talent of Bryan's. This led him to work with Apple, DISH, and several other IT companies as a customer service representative. Bryan was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend.

Preceded in Bryan's death is his father, Steward Wynne, and grandmothers, Alice Whitehead Robinson, and Maxine Bateman.

Those left to cherish Bryan's memory is his daughter, Bryanna Robinson, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; son, King Jordan Robinson, El Paso, Texas; mother and stepfather, Leola and Jerome Bateman, Charleston, W.Va.; brothers, Christopher Robinson, Tucson, Ariz., and Ihsan Wynne, Sunrise, Fla.; sisters, Amina Wynne, Coconut Creek, Fla., Karmella Wynne, Beckley, W.Va.; stepsister, Shaunte Jones, Charleston, W.Va.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bryan's earthly body was laid to rest June 22 in El Paso, Texas. A memorial service celebrating Bryan's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. Dr. Jerry Staples officiating and Minister David Robinson, Eulogist. Visitation will be 12 to 1 p.m. Please adhere to all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.

