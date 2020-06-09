Bryan Anthony Robinson

BRYAN ANTHONY ROBINSON, 34, of El Paso, Texas, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Collins, JoAnna - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Cummings, Debra - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Harden, Bernice Justine Wolfe - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Higginbotham, Cathy - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Lanham, Brenda - 1 p.m., Okey Lanham Jr. Cemetery, Gilboa.

Litteral, Alma - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Quade, Judy - 11 a.m., Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Rollins, Ricky - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.