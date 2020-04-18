Cadaris Brown Woods

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Bollinger Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

CADARIS BROWN WOODS, 65, of St. Albans, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Callender Funeral Home of Charleston is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020

Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.

Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.