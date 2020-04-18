CADARIS BROWN WOODS, 65, of St. Albans, passed away, Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, a memorial celebration will be announced at a later date. Callender Funeral Home of Charleston is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.
Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.