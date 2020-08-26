CADARIS BROWN WOODS, 65, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home. She was born October 3, 1954, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Alfred F. and Nellie L. Brown.
Cadaris retired as a special education teacher from Kanawha County Schools and was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. She was also Past Grand Worthy Matron of Electa Prince Hall Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star for the Jurisdiction of West Virginia, Prince Hall Affiliate; Past Worthy Matron of Nazarene Chapter No. 20 Order of the Eastern Star; Member of NAACP Charleston Branch #3226; a Volunteer member for the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE); and a member of the Charleston Woman's Improvement League.
Cadaris was preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Nellie Brown; sister, Robin Brown; sister-in-law, Karen Renee Woods Gray; and nephew, Brandon Michael Redd.
Left to cherish Cadaris memory; her husband of 37 years, Ray Byrl Woods, Jr.; Daughters, Cadaris Luberta Woods (Megan Grose) and Erika Rae Woods; Aunt, Ethel Porter, Brothers, Alfred (Vanessa) Brown Jr., and Paul Brown; Brother-in-law, Calvin (Penny) H. Woods, Sisters-in-laws, Annette W. (Hughlen) Jones, Cheryl Y. (John) Johnson, and Trina M. (Jean-Paul) DeJarnette; Nephews, Rev. Shawn P. (Cassandra) Woods, Clinton Brown, Christopher (Cindy) Brown, and Alexander Brown; Nieces, Keisha Woods, Jasmine Woods, Danielle Woods, Victoria DeJarnette, Lisa Brown, Renna Watson and a host of family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held for immediate family on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a. m. at Callender Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to: callenderfuneralhome.com.