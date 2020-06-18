CARMEN JANITA MOSLEY, age 54, passed away after a short illness, June 11, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division surrounded by her family.
Carmen was born February 6, 1966, to Anita Mosley and the late James H. Mosley, Sr. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Mosley; and great-nephew, Sydnee Lavon Warren Tuffin.
Carmen grew up on the West Side of Charleston and was a 1984 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where she sang in the VIP's Show Choir. After high school Carmen worked at several department stores until she found her true passion working with children. She became a teacher's aide and worked a combined 23 years at Multi- Cap Head Start, Light House Child Development Center and her current position was with Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC).
Carmen was a Christian who loved the Lord and she loved to sing. Over the years she sang in the choir at Metropolitan Baptist Church, Pilgrim Home Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. Carmen also sang in various other groups: The Davis Connection, Appointed Praise, Sweet Harmony and Charleston Area Community Choir. Carmen was a faithful and dedicated member at her current church, Restoration Praise Temple, where she sang on the Praise Team and attended Bible Study.
Carmen leaves to cherish her memory her two sons, Tajae Mosley and Jarae Mosley, both of Charleston, WV; 94 year old mother, Anita Mosley of Charleston, WV; sisters, Deborah Mosley of South Charleston, WV, Warrentta "Twinkle" Clark and Jenelle Brooks (Jarrod), both of Charleston, WV; brothers, Michael Clark, Sr. (Anita) of Charleston, WV, and Pastor James H. Mosley, Jr. (Janice) of St. Albans, WV; grandchildren, Serenity Peoples, JahCsiah Mosley, Christian Mosley, Kaleah Mosley, Kendrick Mosley and Jarae Mosley, Jr.; and a host of relatives and friends.
A private service will be held, Saturday, June 20, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 205 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV. Pastor William Lipscomb, of Restoration Praise Temple, will be officiating. Friends and family may wear purple, which is Carmen's favorite color.
There will be a walk-through public viewing for friends beginning at 10 to 11:45 a.m. A private funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. for family only.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic, if you plan to attend the viewing or the funeral you will need to follow CDC guidelines and practice social distancing. Everyone will be required to wear a face mask and stay six feet apart.
Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at callenderfunerlhome.com.