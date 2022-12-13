Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101 Website
CAROLYN ARMADA BRECKENRIDGE, 81 of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully December 6, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House, surrounded by family.
Carolyn was born December 19, 1940, in Eagle, West Virginia. She was educated in Fayette County schools and attended Simmons High School. Carolyn married Warren J. Breckenridge, Sr., and their union produced three children. She retired from the City of Charleston with 22 years of service and was a member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church.
Carolyn was soft spoken, kindhearted, and loving. It didn't take much to make her happy. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Carolyn loved cooking and spending time with family, making memories with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended in-laws that will be cherished forever. Carolyn's Aunt June and Uncle David Board held a special place in her heart.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her, husband, Warren J. Breckenridge, Sr., son, Curtis E. Breckenridge, parents, William and Lillian Green, brother, William T. Green and sisters, Ida M. Douce, and Lois A. Worthy.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Warren Breckenridge, Jr. (Ruth), Charleston, WV, daughter, Latanya Brady (Carlis), McDonough, GA, a host of grandchildren; Taveeta Breckenridge and Whitney Breckenridge, both of Charleston, WV, Warren "Trey" Breckenridge, III, St. Louis, MO, Natasha Barakat (Shariff), Potomac, MD, and great-grandchildren; Tevin Breckenridge, Zyir Breckenridge, Maniyah Breckenridge, Keylan Breckenridge, and Kayson Breckenridge, all of Charleston, WV, and Jordan Barakat and Clayton Barakat, both of Potomac, MD. Carolyn also leaves behind two dear nieces, Dola Kennedy, Huntington, WV, and Barbara Morton, Griffin, GA.
The family extends a special thanks to nurses, Kennedy, and Erin at CAMC, 3 South, MICU, and the staff of Hubbard Hospice House.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 14, at noon, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The family asks that everyone wear a mask during services and in lieu of flowers, please donate to Hubbard Hospice House, 101 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV, 25311. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at callenderfuneralhome.com