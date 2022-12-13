Thank you for Reading.

CAROLYN ARMADA BRECKENRIDGE, 81 of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away peacefully December 6, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House, surrounded by family.

Carolyn was born December 19, 1940, in Eagle, West Virginia. She was educated in Fayette County schools and attended Simmons High School. Carolyn married Warren J. Breckenridge, Sr., and their union produced three children. She retired from the City of Charleston with 22 years of service and was a member of St. Stephen United Methodist Church.

