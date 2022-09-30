Thank you for Reading.

MR. CHARLES LEE CURRY, 83, of Rand, West Virginia, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, after an extended illness. He was born April 25, 1939, to Mildred C. Early, of Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, WV, where he grew up and attended school before moving to Charleston. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who cherished his family and friends, and always put God first in his life. He loved his church and became a valuable member of Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church. Charles was an active member of the Usher Board and Trustee Board for many years. You could often find him serving at the church with friends, Ricky Green, and Vince Davis, or working around the house, garden, and mowing the lawn. He lived an accomplished life and distinguished himself as a valued employee of the Nelson Building, FMC, the Charleston Gazette, and AFL-CIO, where he retired after many years of employment. Charles enjoyed working with the staff and crew and carried many fond memories with him.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Paul E. Curry; mother, Mildred C. Early; uncle, Burton Curry and step grandchild, Phillip Dorcas.

