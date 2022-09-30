Callender Funeral Home
MR. CHARLES LEE CURRY, 83, of Rand, West Virginia, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center, after an extended illness. He was born April 25, 1939, to Mildred C. Early, of Ronceverte, Greenbrier County, WV, where he grew up and attended school before moving to Charleston. Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who cherished his family and friends, and always put God first in his life. He loved his church and became a valuable member of Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church. Charles was an active member of the Usher Board and Trustee Board for many years. You could often find him serving at the church with friends, Ricky Green, and Vince Davis, or working around the house, garden, and mowing the lawn. He lived an accomplished life and distinguished himself as a valued employee of the Nelson Building, FMC, the Charleston Gazette, and AFL-CIO, where he retired after many years of employment. Charles enjoyed working with the staff and crew and carried many fond memories with him.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Paul E. Curry; mother, Mildred C. Early; uncle, Burton Curry and step grandchild, Phillip Dorcas.
Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Lynda R. Curry, son, Charles S. Curry (Angela), Bellevue, NE, stepsons, Leonard Dorcas (Debbie), Charleston, WV, Dana Dorcas, Sr., Daytona Beach, FL., grandsons, Paul E. Curry (Danielle), Bellevue, NE, and Damian Q. Curry (Cathy), Bellevue, NE, step grandchildren, Taneisha Poore (Bill), and, Siobhan Allen (Jason) both of Charleston, WV, Andrew Dorcas (Kristi), Knoxville, TN, great grandchildren, Joselyn Alvarado, Dominique Curry, Mikhaila Curry, Jakai Curry and Elijah Curry; step grandchildren, Elijah Poore, Kyra Poore, Sierra Worden, Ariyah Allen, Patience DeYoung and Grayson Dorcas, cousins, Andrew Curry, Alexandria, VA., and Clifford Curry, White Sulfur, WV, brother-in-law, Jeffrey L. Ross, Houston, TX., step brother-in-law Stanley Bell, Pittsburgh, PA, step sister-in-law, Valeria Bell, Pittsburgh, PA, step mother-in-law, Shirley Ross, Pittsburgh, PA. nephews, Richard Ross, and William Ross, both of Atlanta, GA, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, Noon, at Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.