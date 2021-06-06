Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

CHASITY LYNN WILSON, 39, of Charleston, WV passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at CAMC General Divison. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you