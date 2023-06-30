Callender Funeral Home
CHIQUITTA RENEA "QUITTA" WALKER, 48, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a short illness and with her family by her side, at the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born June 4, 1975, in Montgomery, WV, to Yvette J. Smith.
Quitta was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Powellton. She sang in the choir and became the church clerk after the passing of her grandmother, Mother Dorothy Walker. Quitta unselfishly loved her family. She helped raise her niece, Ahaziah Smith and nephew, Sharaun Smith, whom she affectionately called Nan and Bobby. Quitta loved cutting up with her cousins.
Quitta was a track and field athlete, winning the high point trophy in 1992. She also loved basketball and, in 1991, led the Valley Greyhound girls to the state tournament. Quitta received two 1,000-point basketballs, one in high school and the other at Alderson Broaddus College. While there, she not only had love for the game but also a love for her teammates. In 2009, Quitta was inducted in the Alderson Broaddus Hall of Fame. She received numerous recognitions, such as The Most Talented in 1998, All Conference, and Honorable Mention. Quitta was also named to the "25" squad that recognized the top 25 players during the 25 years of women's action in the WVIAC Conference.
Quitta had a heart of gold, a contagious smile and was a devoted Detroit Lions fan.
Quitta was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Deacon Robert Walker, Sr., and Mother Dorothy Walker, aunt, Desiree Jackson ( Rev. Samuel Jackson, Sr.), uncle, Robert Walker, Jr. and cousin, Tammi Jackson.
Quitta's beautiful life will be forever cherished by her mother, Yvette Smith, stepfather, Rev. Michael Smith, Sr., sisters, Monica Smith (William Salisbury), Charleston, WV, Kiana Smith, South Charleston, WV, brothers, Michael Smith, Jr., Montgomery, WV, and Steven Smith (Chelsea), Teays Valley, WV, nieces, Ahaziah Smith and Ra'Nya Smith, nephews, Sharaun Smith, Steven Smith, Jr., Adonis Smith, Marlee Smith and Raiden Smith, half siblings, Jessica Jackson, Joseph Jackson, and Anthony Jackson.
Homegoing services will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, Noon, at Brookside Ministries COGIC, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Rd., Mt. Carbon. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to Noon. Interment at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.