Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

CHIQUITTA RENEA "QUITTA" WALKER, 48, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, after a short illness and with her family by her side, at the Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born June 4, 1975, in Montgomery, WV, to Yvette J. Smith.

Quitta was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Powellton. She sang in the choir and became the church clerk after the passing of her grandmother, Mother Dorothy Walker. Quitta unselfishly loved her family. She helped raise her niece, Ahaziah Smith and nephew, Sharaun Smith, whom she affectionately called Nan and Bobby. Quitta loved cutting up with her cousins.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you