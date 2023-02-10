Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

CURTIS LEE McNEIL, JR., 53, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly January 30, 2023.

Curtis leaves behind a beautiful legacy of family and friends. Everyone he knew, from friend to kin, will miss his presence and companionship. Curtis was a loving partner, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Tags

Recommended for you