CURTIS LEE McNEIL, JR., 53, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away suddenly January 30, 2023.
Curtis leaves behind a beautiful legacy of family and friends. Everyone he knew, from friend to kin, will miss his presence and companionship. Curtis was a loving partner, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Curtis was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Thomas, grandmother, Frances Hicks, and brother Sean Tyson.
Curtis leaves behind to cherish his memory, six daughters, Curtissa McNeil (Ethan), Cross Lanes, WV, Karyn McNeil, Saint Albans WV, Jenaya McNeil, South Charleston, WV, Nyzariayah McNeil, Charleston, WV, Chloe McNeil, Charleston, WV, and Aleea McNeil, Charleston, WV, his precious grandchildren; Kaleeah, Kinsley, Oliver, Khyree, Olivia and Alexander, father, Samuel Thomas, Sr., siblings; Walter Tyson (Thelma), Cleveland, OH, Angela Thomas, Baltimore, MD, Samuel Thomas (Andrea), and Aaron Thomas, both of Charleston, WV, Tracey Thomas (Amber), Parkersburg, WV, Lakeisha Thomas, Baltimore, MD, Jason Thomas (Krista), Parkersburg, WV, Toni Pepper, Atlanta, GA, and Charles Mosley, Charleston, WV. Curtis is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Hope Hayes, Saint Albans, WV, and a host of nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A celebration of Curtis' life will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, 1 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.