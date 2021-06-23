DARRELL F. RICHARDS, 66, of Charleston, WV, went to his eternal rest in Heaven Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born September 14, 1954, in Charleston, WV to the late Joseph Bernard Richards, Sr., and Anne Geneva Harvey Richards.
Darrell graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and received a degree in accounting from Charleston Community College. He was a driver for City Wide Community and Kanawha Alternative Transit. Darrell was named Employee of the Month while working at the Kanawha Valley Regional Transit Authority. He also worked at Family Affair, Cracker Barrell, and Outback restaurants as well as Security America. Darrell was a member of Central Community Tabernacle for thirty- one years where he served as President of the Usher Board, deacon, and he helped when needed in the kitchen. CCT is where he met his wife, Odessa, whom he fondly called "Angel" or "Odie".
Along with his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by brothers, Roger "Hawk" Walker, Sr. and his wife, Mary Jane, Harold A. Richards, Lynn Marshall Richards, Sr. and his wife, Gabrielle Y. Richards, sister, Virginia Mae Richards, sisters-in-law, Manesa Richards, Valerie Richards and Grace Richards.
Those left to cherish Darrell's memory are his wife of thirty-one years, Odessa L. Freeman Richards, his only child, Lelia A. Richards, both of Charleston, WV, brother, Joseph Bernard Richards, Jr., Richmond, VA, sister-in-law, Doris Hollis Richards, Bronx, NY, three loving grandchildren; Ty'meek Battle, Nalaya Battle and Maeleigh Battle, a host of loving nieces, nephews, friends, and spiritual sister, Evangelist Margaret Robinson.
Homegoing Celebration services will be Friday, June 25, 2021, 1 p.m. at Central Community Tabernacle, 1340 Elmwood Ave., Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at callenderfuneralhome.com.