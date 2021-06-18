DARRELL FLAGG RICHARDS, 66, of Charleston, WV, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be Friday, June 25, 2021, 1 p.m., at Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston, WV, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements
