DAVID SWITHEN LANGLEY, 97, died peacefully at home, August 18, 2020. Funeral service will be Monday, August 31, 2020, 1 p.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the service, at Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church, 216 Highland Ave., South Charleston. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
