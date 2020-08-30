Essential reporting in volatile times.

Callender Funeral Home

706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
DAVID SWITHEN LANGLEY, 97, died peacefully at home, August 18, 2020. Funeral service will be Monday, August 31, 2020, 1 p.m., with a viewing one hour prior to the service, at Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church, 216 Highland Ave., South Charleston. Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.