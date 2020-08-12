Essential reporting in volatile times.

DEBORAH KAY COLEMAN, 70, of Charleston, passed away, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at CAMC, Memorial Division. Arrangements are in the care of Callender Funeral Home, 706 Rebecca St., Charleston, WV.