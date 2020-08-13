DEBORAH KAY COLEMAN, 70, of Charleston, West Virginia, peacefully went to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 6, 2020, at CAMC, Memorial, Charleston. She was born to James R., Sr., and Betty M. Coleman. Deborah was always known for her kindness and generosity of spirit and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by her siblings, James R. Coleman, Jr., Kevin R. Coleman (Kathy Coleman), and Sally Renee Burger.
Deborah was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and attended West Virginia State University. She retired from Verizon with approximately forty years of service. Deborah was one of the original members of the East End Neighborhood Association and she was also a member of the New Vision Pioneers, Chapter 42.
Debbie leaves to cherish precious memories her sister, Dauree' E. Coleman, niece, JoAnn Marcus, nephews, Aaron Marcus, Marque A. Strawter, and Marquita Morton, aunts; Pauline Hairston, Barbara Bostic, Ruth Clark, and, Denise Clark; great-aunt, Thelma Meeks, uncle, Henry Smoot, and a host of relatives and friends. Special thanks to Wilma H. Davis, her best friend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will a private memorial service for family only with no visitation. The memorial service will be held, Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Grace Bible Church, Charleston, with Rev. Matthew Watts officiating.
Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Deborah Kay Coleman's tribute wall at callenderfuneralhome.com. Live streaming of the service will be available on Facebook at Callender funeral home.