Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

DEBORAH ANN THORNTON "BROWN EYES", 65, of Cedar Grove, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

