Deborah Thornton Jul 18, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website DEBORAH ANN THORNTON "BROWN EYES", 65, of Cedar Grove, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Tom Crouser: Sen. Tuberville's hold over America (Opinion) Elliot Namay: Wealth isn't worth a dying planet (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Watch the parking meters Hoppy Kercheval: The sum of WVU is greater than Bob Huggins (Opinion) UPDATE: Ohio man accused of shooting trooper fatally shot by State Police Public Courts tennis: Fun time for 'food socks' wearer Olivia Weily AP Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks top story Mountain Valley Pipeline developers escalate legal fight over project to Supreme Court Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming Marion County author's book details century of Bigfoot sightings in WV Diane Tarantini: Teaching students about body safety Children's programs heat up this summer at Kanawha County Public Library Robert Saunders: Fishing Excuses 101