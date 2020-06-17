Domineque "Dommie" Gibson

DOMINEQUE DESHAY "DOMMIE" GIBSON, 32, of Charleston, passed away June 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, Thomas Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Funerals for Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Collins, Carol - 2 p.m., Prosperity Baptist Church, Big Springs.
Gunnoe Jr., Arnie - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Kincaid, Mary - 2 p.m., Montgomery Christian Church.
McNeely, Faytena - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Price, Gladys - 11 a.m., Moore's Chapel Cemetery, Ashton.
Skinner, Yvonne - 1 p.m., Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork.