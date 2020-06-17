Domineque "Dommie" Gibson

Services

Callender Funeral Home

706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

DOMINEQUE DESHAY "DOMMIE" GIBSON, 32, of Charleston, passed away June 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West, Thomas Memorial Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.

