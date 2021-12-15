Don Juan Staples Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website DON JUAN STAPLES, 70, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Vernon "Skip" Browning Sr. Blank Don Juan Staples Romie Edward Litton Sharon Nichole Downs Kelly Dawn Hudson Eva Young Fisher Orman B. (Pete) Meadows Jr Mark Williams Blood Brenda K. Crowder Carol Ann McGhee Totten Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 15, 2021 Daily Mail WV Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society