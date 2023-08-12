Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

DONNA MAE COURTS, 67, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with God Friday, August 4, 2023. She was born May 7, 1956, to the late Esther Courts and William Gravely, in Stoneville, North Carolina, only three minutes apart from her twin brother, Donald.

Donna was a graduate of Charleston High School and studied at Morris Harvey College. Known for her fried chicken and pasta salad, Donna loved to be around her family and friends. Even in later days when she was not as mobile, she would surely call you on the telephone multiple times a day, if only to talk for a few minutes. Donna was a loving mother, a wonderful Maw Maw, loving sibling, cherished aunt, and friend. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Marshall Gravely, Richard Gravely, and William Gravely, and sister, Brenda Manns.

