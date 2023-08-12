Callender Funeral Home
DONNA MAE COURTS, 67, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with God Friday, August 4, 2023. She was born May 7, 1956, to the late Esther Courts and William Gravely, in Stoneville, North Carolina, only three minutes apart from her twin brother, Donald.
Donna was a graduate of Charleston High School and studied at Morris Harvey College. Known for her fried chicken and pasta salad, Donna loved to be around her family and friends. Even in later days when she was not as mobile, she would surely call you on the telephone multiple times a day, if only to talk for a few minutes. Donna was a loving mother, a wonderful Maw Maw, loving sibling, cherished aunt, and friend. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Marshall Gravely, Richard Gravely, and William Gravely, and sister, Brenda Manns.
Donna leaves to cherish her loving memory, daughters, Kenya Burton (Shannon), Charleston, WV, and Janae Sherer (Steven), Morgantown, WV, grandchildren, Khalil "KJ" Burton, Calijah "CJ" Burton, and Steven "Deuce" Sherer, II, siblings; Juanita 'Jonesy" Jones, Odessa Jones, Walter Courts, Donald "Buck" and Annette Courts, Sharon Pauling (Curtis), Penny Courts, Ronald Gravely, Linda Gravely, Susie Gravely (Vaughan Brayboy), lifelong friend, Chiquita "Chick" Shelton, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be Monday, August 14, 2023, 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Washington St., Charleston. Visitation is one hour prior to the service.
