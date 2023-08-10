Donna Mae Courts Aug 10, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website DONNA MAE COURTS, 67, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Ben Fields: What, me worry? (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Of COVID and quackery: It's not over just yet BUSINESS BEAT: Arts in Action, Bridget’s Dance Academy announce merger WV leaders fight tighter carbon pollution standards amid public health risks from coal-fired plants, PHOTOS: Welcome to Dollyword top story Longtime Democratic lawmaker Caputo not seeking reelection Special session legislation to make WV responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials fails WVU football 2023 opponents — Cincinnati: New conference, new coach, new era for Bearcats Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Robert Saunders: How to cope with a heat wave Phantom of the black diamond Jackson County native/author to share family history writing advice New River Gorge Wayfinding Team focuses on outdoor recreation development Benches make St. Albans even more welcoming