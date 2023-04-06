Thank you for Reading.

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
DORETHA HARRIS, 85, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the comfort of her home after an extended illness. She was born July 27, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Ernest O'Dell Harris and Beatrice Leonard Harris.

Doretha attended Boyd Jr. High School and went to Garnet High School. She received her certification from West Virginia State College in Early Childhood Development. Doretha began using her educational skills, teaching preschool children at First Baptist Church. She also provided childcare at her home. Doretha was affectionally known as "Granny" by all. She then worked for the state of WV until her retirement. Doretha had a loving and kind spirit who was able to touch so many young lives. She also loved to cook and always had family and friends around. She was a member of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and was a mother of the church until her health begin to fail and she was no longer able to attend.

