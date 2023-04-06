Callender Funeral Home
DORETHA HARRIS, 85, of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in the comfort of her home after an extended illness. She was born July 27, 1937, in Charleston, WV, to the late Ernest O'Dell Harris and Beatrice Leonard Harris.
Doretha attended Boyd Jr. High School and went to Garnet High School. She received her certification from West Virginia State College in Early Childhood Development. Doretha began using her educational skills, teaching preschool children at First Baptist Church. She also provided childcare at her home. Doretha was affectionally known as "Granny" by all. She then worked for the state of WV until her retirement. Doretha had a loving and kind spirit who was able to touch so many young lives. She also loved to cook and always had family and friends around. She was a member of New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church and was a mother of the church until her health begin to fail and she was no longer able to attend.
Doretha was preceded in death by grandson, Miguel Lee, sisters, Valetta Tyler and Barbara Ann Harris Porter, and brothers, Edward Leonard, Freddie Harris, and Jerry Harris.
Doretha leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Dennis O'Dell Harris (Celeta), Ronnie Harris (Becky), Maurice Harris, Sylvester Harris, daughter, Sharon Harris, and special son, James Carter, all of Charleston, WV, brother, William Harris (Brenda), Rand, WV, sisters, Wanda Scott, and Natalie Harris, both of Charleston, WV, 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be Friday, April 7, 2023, Noon, at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 1st Ave., Charleston. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
