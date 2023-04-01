Doretha Harris Apr 1, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website DORETHA HARRIS, 85, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Doretha Harris JoAnn Harris Dorothy Alice Martin Mary Eleanor Gray Mary Katherine Rose Charolette Darlene Casto Phyllis Jean Sundin Manley Janice C. Young Strickland Christopher Wayne Howard Charles Edwards Gannon Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 1, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'