Thank you for Reading.

Services

Callender Funeral Home

Callender Funeral Home
706 Rebecca St
Charleston, WV 25387
(681) 265-9101
Website

DORIAN LYDELL "DORDOR" STRAUGHTER, 43, of Charleston, WV passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at CAMC General Division. Private funeral services will be Friday, April 16, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Callender Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Tags

Recommended for you