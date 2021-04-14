DORIAN LYDELL "DORDOR" STRAUGHTER, 43, of Charleston, WV passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 at CAMC General Division. Private funeral services will be Friday, April 16, 2021, 6:00 p.m. at Callender Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
