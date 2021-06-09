DOROTHY J. WALKER, 86, daughter of the late Samuel, Sr., and Josephine Dues, quietly departed this life June 2, 2021, at her home in Powellton, WV. She was born July 22, 1934, in Layland, WV. Dorothy attended public school in Fayette County, WV including Simmons High School. At an early age, she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Morning Star Baptist Church in Deepwater, WV. Dorothy was united in holy matrimony to Deacon Robert Walker, Sr., March 20, 1952, and moved to Powellton. This union of forty-seven years was blessed with eight children. Mother Walker joined the First Missionary Baptist Church of Powellton and was an active member for over sixty years. She served as Sunday School Superintendent, Senior Choir Director, deaconess, church clerk, Mother of the church, and was a member of other clubs and auxiliaries of the church until her death. Dorothy also served as President of the Deaconess Council of the Mt. Olivet Association and Treasurer of the Paint Creek Number One District Music Convention. She was the lead singer of the gospel quartet The Charming Voices, and later became a renown soloist around the state.
Along with her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Walker, Sr., son, Robert E. Walker, Jr., and daughters, Desiree Jackson, and Elizabeth Collins.
Dorothy's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, David G. Walker, Sr. (Carolyn), Chesapeake, WV, Steven N. Walker, Keith Walker, Sr. (Janet), Allen Walker, Sr., Valerie Walker Hill, and Yvette Walker Smith, all of Powellton, WV, 29 grand children, over 50 great grand children, 3 great-great grand children, brother, Theodore Dues, Washington, D.C. sister, Elder Mary Banks, Deepwater, WV, and a host of devoted cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws, and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, 12 p.m., at Brookside Ministries COGIC, 18419 Deepwater Mountain Road, Mt. Carbon, WV. Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Interment will be at Meadow Haven Memorial Park, Ingram Branch, WV. Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, has been entrusted with arrangements. Visit callenderfuneralhome.com for expressions of condolences to the family.