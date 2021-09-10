Callender Funeral Home
EDNA VERNELL MEGGINSON, 79, of Rand, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Hospice House, CAMC Memorial.
Edna worked as a counselor at OIC for more than thirty years. She helped many in Charleston prepare for job services. During her time at OIC Edna met many people and made many friends. Her passions were spending time with family and cooking. She also enjoyed a good game of bowling. Edna was a member of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church in Rand, where she served as usher, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. Edna also fellowshipped at Rand Bethel Church of the Nazarene.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Wyman Megginson, Jr. daughter, Debbie Megginson Moore, and mother, Irene McBride Martin.
Those left to cherish Edna's memories are her son, Michael Megginson (Carmen), Marion, OH, daughter, Sharon Shand, Rand, WV, grandsons, Joshua Megginson, Michael Megginson, and Davon Megginson; granddaughters, Verchelle Shand (fianc , Shon Booker), great granddaughter, Dajah Megginson, sisters-in-law, Jean Esther Megginson, Chesapeake, VA, and JoAnn Mitchell, Battle Creek, MI.
Funeral services will be Saturday, September 11, 2021, 12 p.m., at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston, with visitation at 11 a.m. Interment at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.