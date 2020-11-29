Thank you for Reading.

EDWARD MILTON DUBOSE, 74, of Charleston, WV, passed away November 20, 2020 at his residence. Memorial service will be Tuesday, December 1, 12 p.m. at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church, 1343 Lewis Street, Charleston 25301. Callender Funeral Home of Charleston is entrusted with arrangements.