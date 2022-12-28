Elizabeth Ann Fortson Dec 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Callender Funeral Home 706 Rebecca St Charleston, WV 25387 (681) 265-9101Website ELIZABETH ANN "MISS ANN" FORTSON, 67, of Charleston, WV, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. Callender Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elizabeth Ann Fortson Callender Funeral Home Charleston Wv Arrangement Entrust Recommended for you Local Spotlight Bob R. Boggs Elizabeth Ann Fortson Johanna Tully Guy William Klein Corky Griffith James "J.C." Carroll Billups Cindy Lee Martin Roger Lewis Elliott Jr. Cindy Marie Bays Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'